‘The Lempert Report’: The Changing Food Shelves at CVS

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about the deal that CVS has in place with Beyond Meat to sell its Beyond Burgers. Lempert realizes that CVS is hoping that Beyond Burgers will attract new customers, but he notes the jury is still out on whether or not it will be a successful venture.