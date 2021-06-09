‘The Lempert Report’: The Environmental Impact of Online and Offline Shopping

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about reports examining the carbon footprints left behind with online and offline shopping. Lempert concludes that there is a “best alternative” for the shopper, the store and the environment.