‘The Lempert Report’: The Post-COVID-19 Self-Help Books Are on the Way

April 21, 2021
The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about a new cookbook, “Taste & Flavour,” that blends aspects of culinary science and medical research by looking at taste, smell and other sensory perception to help people who have lost their senses from COVID-19 enjoy food again.

