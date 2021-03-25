‘The Lempert Report’: ‘Welcome Relief for Us All’

About This Video Series

National food trends analyst Phil Lempert has forged a strategic partnership with the Chicago-based Retail & Hospitality Hub (“The Hub”) to provide content through various platforms.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually. As part of its featured content, Retail & Hospitality Hub will bring you “The Lempert Report,” a video series that features “The Supermarket Guru” himself commenting on issues affecting food and food retailing. The videos will appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.”

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about the many ways the food world will benefit from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. As Lempert says, “It’s welcome relief for us all.”