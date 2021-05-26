Type to search

Retail Industry Updates Retail Video

‘The Lempert Report’: You Might Not Want to Open That Restaurant Just Yet

May 26, 2021
Share

About This Video Series

The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert elaborates on a new report from market researcher Acosta that says 92% of families aim to continue or increase home dining, which Lempert says is good news for supermarkets.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Get the latest innovations directly to your inbox
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]