The Message Here Is That Curbside Pickup Is a Good Way to Go

In 2020, U.S. retailers that innovated to keep up with changing consumer behavior reaped bigger than those that did not.

According to the research data analyzed and published by financial website Comprar Acciones, retailers offering buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) options increased their digital revenue by 49% year over year (YoY) on average. Comparatively, other retailers had an average increase of 28%.

A report from data gatherer Adobe Analytics states that curbside pickups in the U.S. shot up by 88% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9. Curbside pickups accounted for 23% of all orders during the period.

Adobe Analytics also revealed that from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, curbside pickups grew by 94%. There was a 33% higher conversion rate during the period for retailers who offered the option than those who did not.

Market researcher Digital Commerce 360 found that only 6.9% of its top 500 retailers offered curbside pickup prior to the pandemic. The figure had risen to 43.7% by last August.

Per Adobe’s data, BOPIS orders went from a 15% share at the onset of the pandemic to 25% in December. That marked a 65% share increase. During the holiday season, it continued to average 25%, which is significantly higher than December 2019’s 18%.

Big-box giant Target was among the retailers offering curbside pickup services. Its overall comparable sales for November and December 2020 rose by 17.2% compared to 2019. Its comparable digital sales soared by 102% during the period, versus a 4.2% uptick for in-store sales. Cumulatively, Target’s Drive Up (curbside pickup), Shipt Delivery and order pickup grew by 193%. Drive Up had the highest growth of 500% while Shipt grew by 300%.

Target sold over 150 million items under Drive Up and order pickup, four times the 2019 figure. In Q2 2020, Target’s digital sales grew by 200%. Drive Up surged by 700% during the period. In Q3, 2020 it posted an increase of 154% in digital sales, with Drive Up soaring by 500%.

