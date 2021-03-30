The Resale Market Is Booming in This Particular Category

(iStock: Twoellis)

The resale marketplace is not a bad place to shop, considering there are hundreds of millions of Americans who are buying things there.

According to a new report, “2021 Recommerce Report: Furniture and Home Goods” from Seattle-based mobile marketplace OfferUp, 48% of Americans bought an item through resale last year. The report found that pandemic-related retail store closures and supply constraints led cost-conscious Americans to rely on resale marketplaces as go-to shopping apps.

But while the resale market saw growth overall, interest decreased in previously popular categories. For instance, 2020 was the worst year on record for the apparel resale market, with spending decreasing by 13% as interest in workwear and fashion declined. But spending on home décor was another story. Most categories linked to the household saw tremendous growth as Americans spent more time in their homes, resulting in a mini-boom in home-related spending, the report found. Autos, electronics, and sports and outdoors categories also saw a considerable increase in spending.

“The resale market is an incredible barometer for identifying consumer demand,” said Nick Huzar, CEO and co-founder of OfferUp. “In 2020, one in five adults in America shopped on OfferUp. As our homes became the place for work, school and exercise, we saw demand increase exponentially for the items that make these things possible. 2020 accelerated the shift from retail to resale that we’ve seen coming for a long time. Americans have discovered that resale frequently is less expensive and better for the environment than traditional retail.”

Americans’ new “at-home” lifestyles increased the importance of investing in home decor and comfort, according to OfferUp. Its research found that most Americans (58%) redecorated their homes with items to make them more comfortable and functional. As a result of that increased interest, home goods “re-commerce” grew by 17% in one year, OfferUp said. The gains are also projected to continue and will become a $23.6 billion market by 2025, making re-commerce the fastest-growing channel for home-related items, according to the report, which estimated that two-thirds of American homes have home goods and furniture acquired through resale.

The report also found that 57% of Americans indicated they are interested in buying home goods on resale marketplaces, and 55% are interested in selling them.

Other findings related to home goods include:

• In 2020 on OfferUp, desks were the second most searched item on the marketplace for four months straight from July to October.

• OfferUp saw a triple-digit increase in searches for kids’ desks during the back-to-school shopping season and increases for school and office supplies, such as printers and webcams.

• There was a 231% increase in demand for weights, followed by dumbbells (152%) and treadmills (127%) from January to December 2020.

The report revealed that 93% of respondents say they will shop resale the same or more frequently in the future. OfferUp, which has about 56 million buyers and sellers, said the total resale market, which includes secondhand cars and vehicles, is expected to see continued growth and reach a combined $1.36 trillion in the next five years.