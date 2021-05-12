There Are More Available Jobs Than Unemployed People

(iStock/ablokhin)

The jobs are out there. Just ask the many retailers and foodservice operations that are looking for employees.

But as the U.S. job market continues to recover from the turbulence of the past year created by the pandemic, the number of active job postings over the past 30 days now exceeds the number of unemployed workers by over 4 million, according to a recent analysis from the staffing company PeopleReady, which found there are over 14 million active job postings in the U.S. compared with the roughly 9.7 million Americans who are unemployed.

Some of the fastest-growing jobs are those in the temporary employment sector, PeopleReady found.

“For people who are looking for work, or simply wanting to earn additional income, there are jobs available right now,” said Taryn Owen, president of Tacoma, Wash.-based PeopleReady. “As a sign of the changing workplace, many companies are looking to integrate more temporary workers into their workforce models. This shift is creating many opportunities for people who are experiencing long-term unemployment as well as those who simply need more flexibility in their schedules.”

Based on the PeopleReady analysis of millions of jobs, some of those experiencing the highest demand based on jobs posted in the last 30 days include:

• Warehouse attendant jobs, which soared 289%.

• Store associate and stocker jobs, up 256%.

• Personal shopper jobs, up 140%.

• Picker and packer jobs, up 117%.

• Package handler jobs, up 102%.

• Production worker jobs, up 95%.