There Were Almost as Many Shoppers This Thanksgiving Weekend as There Were Last

• For the first time, the number of online Black Friday shoppers passed the 100 million mark, up 8% over last year.

• An estimated 186.4 million consumers shopped in-store and online this year over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

• With consumer traffic moving to online channels, the number of in-store shoppers on Thanksgiving Day dropped by 55% from last year and those on Black Friday dropped by 37%

An estimated 186.4 million consumers shopped in-store and online this year over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a slight drop from 189.6 million consumers in 2019, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

NRF called the 2019 figure “unusually robust,” and pointed out that this year’s number is “significantly higher” than the 165.8 million consumers who shopped in 2018.

“As expected, consumers have embraced an earlier start to the holiday shopping season, but many were also prepared to embrace a long-standing tradition of turning out online and in stores over Thanksgiving weekend to make gift purchases for family and friends,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers have been planning for the season by ensuring that their stores are safe, their associates are trained, the inventory is stocked and the online experience is seamless. Many things have changed since the onset of the pandemic, but the commitment by retailers to meet the consumer where, when and how they shop at the prices they want to pay never changes.”

Black Friday and Saturday saw tremendous growth in online activity, NRF stated. For the first time, the number of online Black Friday shoppers passed the 100 million mark, up 8% over last year. The number of online Saturday shoppers grew even more, up 17% compared with last year. Online-only shoppers increased by 44% for the entire weekend for a total of 95.7 million.

With retailers enticing consumers with generous deals as early as October, more than half (52%) of holiday shoppers said they took advantage of early holiday sales and promotions this year. Of those, 38% said they checked off holiday purchases in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. More than half (53%) felt the promotions over the weekend were the same as they had been earlier in the season.

As expected, in-store shopping was down given both the state of the pandemic as well as the number of retailers who opted to close on Thanksgiving Day. With consumer traffic moving to online channels, the number of in-store shoppers on Thanksgiving Day dropped by 55% from last year and those on Black Friday dropped by 37%, NRF found. An earlier NRF survey found that a large majority (70%) of holiday shoppers said they feel safe shopping in stores this holiday season given the precautions retailers have taken for COVID-19.

From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shoppers spent an average of $311.75 on holiday-related purchases such as gifts or decorations, down from last year’s total of $361.90 but comparable to 2018’s $313.29, NRA said. Of that amount, nearly three-quarters ($224.48) was spent directly on gifts. Seventy-seven percent of consumers said they eager to support small businesses this year.

Top gift purchases over the weekend included clothing (bought by 52% of those surveyed), toys (32%), books/music/movies/video games (29%), gift cards/certificates (29%) and electronics (27%).

Shopping destinations included department stores (visited by 40% of those surveyed), grocery stores (39%), clothing stores (33%) and electronics stores (31%).

According to NRF, holiday shoppers have about half of their shopping left to do and 91% said they expect to continue to see great deals throughout the rest of the season.

NRF defines the holiday season as Nov. 1 through December 31 and has forecast that sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.

Over the 2020 holiday season, NRF expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase between 20% and 30%.

The survey of 6,615 adult consumers was conducted Nov. 25-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.