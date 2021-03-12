There Will be Less Spring Cleaning, But There’s a Reason for That

(iStock/off-photo)

For many consumers, spring cleaning this year has already happened. Like, last year even.

That’s accord to a new study by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), which suggests there may be less spring cleaning going on in 2021, but that may be due to millions of Americans being stuck at home for months during the pandemic. So there might not be a boom in sales for cleaning products this spring because the steady cleaning has been going on for months.

According to an online survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of ACI, 69% of Americans plan on spring cleaning this year, a decrease of eight percentage points from 2019 and 2020 ACI surveys.

When asked if they were cleaning and organizing more than usual throughout the year due to COVID-19, 55% of respondents answered “yes”; 27% say their routines haven’t changed.

“Spring cleaning typically involves ‘deep cleaning’ rooms throughout your home. With so many people working from home during the past year, many have been ‘deep cleaning’ their homes more frequently. That can explain why less people feel the need to spring clean in 2021,” said Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications and outreach for ACI, which represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain.

The survey also found that 37% of Americans say they have more cleaning knowledge now than before the pandemic. “That’s understandable,” Sansoni said, “given the consistent, regular information updates directed at consumers to clean, disinfect and launder as directed.”

The survey results are from a poll conducted Feb. 16-17 from about 1,005 adults.