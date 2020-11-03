There Will be Plenty of Turkey on the Table This Thanksgiving

iStock/evgenyb

Bird is still the word, as in turkey, but Thanksgiving is going to be different this year. With COVID-19 cases surging and the colder weather forcing people inside, people will hold much smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving if they gather at all, according to new findings from Chicago-based market researcher IRI.

But there will be turkey on the table, according to IRI’s “Home for the Holidays” report, whether it’s prepared at home or picked up from a restaurant. But it doesn’t look like many people will be dining out for Thanksgiving.

IRI projects turkey sales for Thanksgiving to be strong, with an emphasis on smaller whole birds or cuts. Turkey and roasting meats have enjoyed a sales boom during the pandemic, with the most robust growth among younger and lower-income shoppers.

For Thanksgiving, just 29% of consumers will host or attend a meal with extended family who does not live with them, down from 48% last year, according to IRI. Also, 34% will prepare a meal just for themselves or their household this year, up from 27% last year. The median number of people sitting at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year will be five, down from eight in 2019.

While shoppers have been purchasing turkey cuts or smaller whole birds, turkey as a category has performed well during the pandemic:

• National sales of turkey are up 19.6%, with 250,000 more pounds sold when compared to last year.

• Whole bird turkey sales have been particularly strong, up 28%, and $21 million in sales compared to last year.

Higher prices and more people cooking at home will translate to higher food and beverage spending for some households, IRI stated. Still, a more significant number will spend less due to holding either smaller gatherings or no gatherings at all. Just over 20% of those who plan to spend less will buy a smaller turkey, and 15% will not purchase a whole turkey.