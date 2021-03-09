There’s Traditionally a Slowdown in Winter Imports. Not This Year

iStock/Tryaging

Slowdown? What slowdown?

That’s what Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs for the National Retail Foundation (NRF), is asking in regard to imports.

“The supply chain slowdown we usually see after the holiday season never really happened this winter, and imports are already starting to grow again,” Gold said. “Consumers haven’t let the pandemic stop them from shopping, and retailers are making sure their customers can find what they want and find it safely.”

The lack of a typical winter slowdown has Gold believing that NRF’s forecast for record retail sales growth in 2021 could very well happen. Imports at the nation’s largest retail container ports are expected to grow dramatically during the first half of 2021 as increased vaccination and continued in-store safety measures enable additional shopping options, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released March 8 by the NRF and consulting firm Hackett Associates, which produces the report that provides historical data and forecasts for several U.S. ports.

“Retailers are importing huge amounts of merchandise to meet demand,” Gold said.

Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said as COVID-19 ravaged the economy in 2020, it seemed any hope of recovery was distant.

“Then came the rollout of vaccines that appear to be highly effective and are bringing strong signs of a quick recovery,” he added. “The successful distribution of vaccines will help ensure that the economic recovery will likely be strong and sustainable.”

U.S. ports covered by Global Port Tracker handled 2.06 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) in January, the latest month for which final numbers are available. That was down 2.3% from December as the busy holiday season came to an end. But with a 13% year-over-year increase, it was the busiest January since NRF began tracking imports in 2002 and the first time the month has ever topped the 2 million TEU mark. A TEU is one 20-foot container or its equivalent.

While import numbers for both February and March are forecast to be significantly higher than normal, year-over-year comparisons are difficult because of the pandemic, according to NRF. February is traditionally the slowest month of the year as Asian factories close for Chinese New Year, but last year most remained closed into March because of the coronavirus, reducing numbers even further. This year, however, some remained open during the holiday in order to fill a surge in orders, and ships arriving at U.S. ports faced a backlog to unload. February is projected at 1.88 million TEU, up 24.4% over last year, while March is forecast at 1.98 million TEU, up 44.1%.

April is forecast at 1.9 million TEU, up 18.2% year-over-year; May at 1.92 million TEU, up 25.2%; June also at 1.92 million TEU, up 19.6% , and July at 2.02 million TEU, up 5.3%.

The first half of 2021 is forecast at 11.7 million TEU, up 23.3% from the same period in 2020, which experienced a major decline in imports due to COVID-19, NRF stated.

Imports saw a total of 22 million TEU in 2020, up 1.9% from 2019’s 21.6 million TEU and beating the previous record of 21.8 million TEU recorded in 2018.