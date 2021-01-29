These 4 Trends Will Drive Beauty, Personal Care Market in 2021

iStock/Prostock-Studio

Four key consumer trends set to impact the global beauty and personal care industry during 2021 encompass the behavioral drivers of well-being, value, technology and surroundings, according to a recent study from market researcher Mintel. The trends are:

• Brands have an opportunity to build normality in uncertain times through routines using products that protect, bring value and rebuild trusting relationships.

• As spending comes under scrutiny, product functionality and purpose will drive usage. Value will be measured in quality, convenience and impact rather than currency.

• Robust e-commerce strategies will allow brands to win with a true omnichannel approach that pushes the boundaries, engages all of the senses, and offers new layers of digital experience.

• As consumers emerge from COVID-19 confinement, they will re-evaluate priorities with “eco-ethical” considerations driving more purchases.

Brands that successfully highlight the use of beauty routines as a way to combat stress and anxiety and bring normality during uncertain times will drive long-term value for consumers, said Sarah Jindal, Mintel’s associate director of global beauty and personal care.

“Broadcasting stringent safety guidelines will help instill confidence and attract new customers seeking assurance in their desire to reconnect with retail experiences,” she added. “Brands will need to create strategies for third-party experts to validate and educate consumers about the future of holistic wellness with self-care that touches on the mind-body-spirit connection.”

Brands wanting consumers to trade up will need to redefine value, beyond just cost, but through the impact of purchase as well as convenience with an emphasis on quality, Jindal noted.

“Those wishing to succeed will need to tune into what really resonates with consumer groups in order to reduce customer acquisition costs and increase lifetime value,” she said.

Brands will continue to collaborate with and support local businesses with an authentic and long-term strategy as many consumers shop local with less focus on price, Jindal stressed.

“The next evolution of ‘clean’ will be created by marrying ethics with safety to cater to the conscious and careful beauty consumer focused on avoiding undue risk inside and outside the box,” she said.