These Three Retailers Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction

What do Costco Wholesale, Amazon and Apple have in common?

According to the “Verint Experience Index” report from customer engagement company Verint, the three retailers ranked highest in customer satisfaction (CSAT) and also sport high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in a ranking of the top 25 retailers.

The “Verint Experience Index” report is based on a benchmark survey of consumers with their satisfaction of leading retailers that was conducted in late November and early December 2020. Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco received the highest score related to trust (86.5) and company recommendations (87.4). Seattle-based Amazon received the highest satisfaction score for online purchases (87.7) and returns online (87.7), while Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple came in third for satisfaction (85.1). Costco also received the highest NPS ranking and scored well in multiple satisfaction drivers, including service, price and merchandise.

Customer experience is key to generating sales and recommendations, according to Verint. Compared to customers with a poor experience, customers who reported having a great experience have a 90% higher intent to purchase online, a 71% higher intent to purchase in-store, and an 88% higher recommendation intent. Melville, N.Y.-based Verint said the best-prepared retailers mastered three key issues: rising customer experience expectations, embracing digital self-service and expanding fulfillment options.

“Retailers that scored high in our study focused on digital transformation and e-commerce, helping them respond to rapidly changing consumer behaviors,” says Verint’s Kevin Daly, global vice president and general manager of experience management. “Stand-out retailers were those that were able to implement successful fulfillment options such as curbside pick-up or Buy Online Pick Up In-Store (BOPUS).”

While cost is the top factor in purchase intent, mask policies and in-store shopping factored third and fourth in considerations, underscoring customers’ desire for safe in-store shopping options, the study found.

Forty-four percent of customers who made a return in the last 30 days said returns were easier than last year — an important finding given that easy and free returns rank high among factors impacting future shopping decisions, Verint learned.

