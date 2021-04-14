This Grocer Was Top Retailer on the ‘2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For’ List

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For” list. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets has been on the list every year.

Several retailers, led by Wegmans Food Markets, made the “2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For” list by Fortune, the New York-based multinational business magazine, and Great Place to Work, an Oakland, Calif.-based global research and consulting firm.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For” list. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans has been on the list every year, and this year ranks No. 4.

According to Great Place to Work, this year’s list is based on survey responses from more than half a million employees rating their workplace culture on various elements. These include trust, caring and fairness in times of crises as well as employees’ physical, emotional and financial health, and the company’s broader community impact. The ranking accounted for the experiences of employees across all demographics.

“This honor celebrates each and every one of our employees and their dedication to always help others,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, a 105-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. “It has been truly inspiring to witness our people rise above every challenge during the past year to become a closer and stronger family company together. We are extremely grateful for the trusted relationships that exist between our people and our customers that continue to earn us a place on this very special list.”

Minneapolis-based retailer Target was No. 14 on the list. Woodland, Calif.-based supermarket chain Nugget Markets was 24th; Lakeland, Fla.-based supermarket chain Publix was 42nd; Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless company T-Mobile US was 51st; Burlington, N.J.-based department store chain Burlington Stores was 69th; and Altoona, Pa.-based convenience store chain Sheetz was 83rd.

San Jose, Calif.-based multinational technology conglomerate Cisco Systems was ranked No. 1.

“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year — a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”