This Is Something Retailers Need to Consider Heading Into 2021

iStock/Ridofranz

Story Highlights

• More than two-thirds of Americans experienced financial setbacks in 2020, often from the loss of a job or household income or another emergency expense.

• Many Americans remain optimistic and determined to make their money work harder in 2021, with 72% confident they’ll be in a better financial position.

We’ve heard all about the resiliency of the American consumer during the pandemic. And that is true — the economy has held up fairly well, although there are areas that have suffered more than others.

But many Americans have been hurt and continue to hurt financially, which could impact the retail sector in the post-pandemic world, which will hopefully get underway sooner than later. Retailers need to keep an eye on this statistic: According to a recent study from Fidelity Investments, more than two-thirds of Americans experienced financial setbacks in 2020, often from the loss of a job or household income or another emergency expense.

In its “2021 New Year Financial Resolutions Study,” Fidelity Investments found that even those lucky enough to maintain their income still may have had to tap savings to help others, as nearly one in five attribute their financial setback to providing “unexpected financial assistance to family members or friends.”

There is good news, though: Many Americans remain optimistic and determined to make their money work harder in 2021, with 72% confident they’ll be in a better financial position.

“Americans are clearly ready to leave 2020 behind and start 2021 off on the right foot, including when it comes to their finances,” said Stacey Watson, senior vice president with oversight for life event planning at Fidelity Investments, a Boston-based multinational financial services corporation. “This year’s top financial resolutions are consistent with what we’ve seen in the past. However, what makes 2021 unique is how people will achieve them, given the financial pressures and major life events many continue to experience throughout the pandemic.”

This year, 65% of Americans are considering a financial resolution for 2021, which is down marginally from last year (67%), but still quite strong given the headwinds experienced by so many families, according to the study. Younger generations appear to be more committed to actively improving their finances in the new year, with 78% of all Generation Z and millennial respondents considering a financial resolution compared to 59% of all Generation X and baby boomers.

According to the study, one in six respondents listed recovering from “financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic” as among their top financial resolutions for 2021. When asked what motivates them to make financial resolutions, 56% indicated “greater peace of mind,” demonstrating the critical link between financial and emotional wellness, according to Fidelity.

“Younger generations are building up their careers, families and finances, so it makes sense they have important financial resolutions to make,” Watson said. “Still, Generation Xers and baby boomers also experienced significant financial challenges in 2020 and may want to consider making some resolutions of their own to build a stronger financial future, particularly when it comes to retirement readiness.”

The study also provided additional proof regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on families’ financial stability, as nearly one-third (29%) of Americans indicate they are in a “worse” financial situation compared to last year, versus only 19% who said the same in 2019 about the year prior. When faced with financial setbacks in 2020, the most common solutions were to “cut back on other expenses” (45%), “use my emergency savings” (37%), or “take on debt using credit cards or personal loans” (23%). One in five “borrowed from friends or family,” with Generation Z and millennials most likely to either borrow from or move in with family members.

Looking ahead to 2021, 38% say they’ll spend 2021 in “survival mode,” meaning they’ll focus on the day to day to try to get themselves and their families through the next year. This outlook is more common among older generations (42% and 43% of Generation X and baby boomers versus 25% of Generation Z and 34% of millennials) and women (42% versus 34% of men).

Fidelity conducted its national online survey of 3,011 adults from Oct. 14-21. The generations are defined as: baby boomers (ages 56-74), Generation X (ages 40-55), millennials (ages 24-39), and Generation Y (ages 18-23).