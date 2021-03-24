This Is What You Get When You Cross 7-Eleven with Laredo Taco Company

“This is delicious news for customers of both 7‑Eleven and Laredo Taco Company,” said Chris Tanco, 7–Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Retail and foodservice are teaming up once again. 7-Eleven, the largest convenience store chain in the U.S., is opening a Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant at one of its stores in Dallas.

Irvine, Texas-based 7-Eleven acquired the quick-service restaurant chain along with Stripes convenience stores in south Texas as part of an acquisition from Sunoco in 2018. The retailer opened a Laredo Taco Company store two years ago at its first 7-Eleven Evolution Store in Dallas. The drive-thru restaurant, with indoor seating as well, shares space with the newest 7‑Eleven Evolution Store, the third such store in Dallas and the sixth in the country.

This marks the first time 7‑Eleven has operated a corporate-owned drive-thru restaurant at one of its stores. The retailer operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

“This is delicious news for customers of both 7‑Eleven and Laredo Taco Company,” said Chris Tanco, 7–Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “7‑Eleven is known as a beverage destination, and Laredo Taco Company makes some of the best quick-serve Mexican food anywhere. Throw in the convenience of grabbing a taco paired with a Slurpee drink through a drive-thru, and it’s a match made in heaven.”

Laredo Taco Company is known for its authentic tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch in its restaurants daily and fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. According to 7-Eleven, tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

At the new Laredo Taco Company drive-thru, taco fans cannot only order a Slurpee with their meal, they have a choice from over 30 beverages as well as more food options and combinations.

Inside the restaurant, diners can eat tacos with wine-based frozen margaritas, beer or wine, which are on tap in the Laredo Taco Company Restaurant for on-premise consumption.

Each 7‑Eleven Evolution Store is an experiential testing ground, where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in a pioneering store format. Already this year, the retailer plans to open new concept stores in North Texas and Manassas, Va., with more planned later in the year. 7‑Eleven opened four Evolution Stores last year in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Dallas. All include a restaurant concept, and the retailer continues to tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits.

In addition to Laredo Taco Company, the 7‑Eleven Evolution Store at Park and Abrams offers an assortment of exclusive products, services and features customized to the neighborhoods and customers they serve. The most popular features include self-serve specialty coffee and espresso drinks, on-tap novelty beverages, cookies and croissants baked fresh in-store, a wide selection of national brand skincare and cosmetics items, and The Wine Cellar and Beer Cave.

The new store is also one of a growing number to offer mobile checkout and delivery.

“While opening the first Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant with a 7‑Eleven store would be exciting any time, we think customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate it now,” Tanco said.