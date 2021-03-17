Top Fashion Designer Says Working with Walmart Has Been His Dream

As creative director for Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands, Brandon Maxwell will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production.

American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell was the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s Designer of the Year Award winner in 2020. His Brandon Maxwell brand, a luxury women’s ready-to-wear label launched in New York in 2015, is worn by Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively, Jane Fonda, Queen Rania of Jordan and other celebrities.

So it’s easy to see why Walmart is excited to have Maxwell as its creative director for Free Assembly and Scoop, Walmart’s exclusive and elevated fashion brands. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer said the collaboration is the first of its kind for the retailer’s private brand apparel business, which Walmart noted has expanded its assortment to include quality, on-trend and accessible fashion to help customers outfit their closet no matter their personal style or budget.

“Brandon is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. His designs are beautiful, youthful, timeless and expertly tailored,” said Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart. “Our shared fashion values of accessibility and commitment to incredible design and quality make him an ideal partner for Walmart.”

Walmart said Maxwell will drive the design of seasonal collections for men’s, women’s, children’s and accessories. In his role, he will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production. He will also be involved in brand marketing initiatives and campaigns for both brands.

Maxwell will also oversee four seasonal collections annually for Free Assembly and Scoop. He will start by influencing the holiday 2021 collections before his full collections drop in spring 2022. Launched last fall, Free Assembly is a modern, fashion essentials clothing brand. Scoop is a trend-inspired fashion brand.

“Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine,” Maxwell said. “Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing. This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point.”

Maxwell has also designed a line of face masks now available exclusively at Walmart. Timed to this launch of Maxwell’s face masks, Walmart will donate $100,000 to DonorsChoose.org, a charity selected by Maxwell for its dedication to helping public school teachers get the funding they need for materials and experiences that will help their students learn.

Walmart operates 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries.