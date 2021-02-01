Toy Story. Why 2020 Was Just That

Like a kid with a new toy.

And, yes, there were plenty of those kids in 2020.

That’s because U.S. retail sales of toys were $25.1 billion in 2020, an increase of 16% or $3.5 billion from 2019, according to market researcher The NPD Group. In addition, the average selling price of a toy increased by 16%.

Much of the growth in 2020 was directly correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing consumer behavior associated with it, according to Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD. In addition, disposable income diverted from other types of entertainment went to toys. Federal stimulus checks also helped buy them.

While toy sales through mid-March 2020 were flat versus 2019, widespread lockdown measures and school closures led to an abrupt increase in sales. This was further amplified by the distribution of stimulus checks beginning in April, resulting in the strongest month of growth for the year in May (up 38%). Toy industry growth peaked again in October with an increase of 33% when the holiday season kicked off with Amazon Prime Day along with other retailer deals the same week.

“2020 was an unprecedented year for the U.S. toy industry,” said Juli Lennett, a vice president and toy industry advisor for NPD. “The growth we’ve seen in the toy industry speaks to the fact that parents are willing to put their children’s happiness above all else. The industry’s resiliency is very much underpinned by the reality that, in times of hardship, families look to toys to help keep their children engaged, active and delighted. Put simply, toys are a big part of the happiness equation.”

Toy were also helped by a surge in online sales. In the first three quarters of 2020, the online channel gained 10 share points from the 23% share in 2019, leading to 75% growth in overall online toy sales year over year, according to NPD. Not only did pure play online retailers do well, but brick-and-mortar retailers that had buy online, in-store pickup or curbside options also outperformed.

The top-dollar growth subsegments in 2020 were sports toys, which include skates, skateboards and scooters (up 31%), fashion dolls and accessories (up 56%), building sets (up 26%), games (up 29%) and summer seasonal toys (up 24%). The top properties of 2020 included L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Star Wars, Pokémon and Marvel Universe. The top five properties combined accounted for 13% of all toy sales on the year.