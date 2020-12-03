Under Armour, Stephen Curry on a Mission Together

Stephen Curry: “Through the community work I’ve done with Under Armour for over a decade, I’ve learned that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.”

Under Armour and NBA basketball star Stephen Curry have teamed up to create a new “purpose-led performance brand” to ensure that all young people have “equitable access to sport.”

Aptly, it’s called the Curry Brand.

According to Under Armour, more young athletes need the opportunity to play sports. Citing research from the Aspen Institute, Under Armour says only 22% of kids growing up in low-income households are participating in youth sports.

Because of this, Under Armour and Curry are deepening their partnership to provide opportunity and access for the next generation of young athletes worldwide. Curry, who has starred for the Golden State Warriors since the team selected him in the first round in 2009, has had a shoe contract with Under Armour for several years.

“Through the community work I’ve done with Under Armour for over a decade, I’ve learned that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” said Curry, a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors and a two-time MVP.

“All of our work together has been dedicated to creating a more equal playing field that closes the gap between those two areas. Through Curry Brand, I now have a long-term plan to continue to address the barriers to sport that often hinder and limit a child’s potential for greatness.”

Curry Brand will work to provide solutions to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport, focusing on partnerships that will provide opportunity for youth sports in under-resourced communities. This commitment will provide apparel and equipment, create safe places to play while ensuring that all coaches are engaged in professional development.

The Curry Brand is embarking on this journey starting in Oakland, Calif., by committing to Oakland Unified School District “to bring the joy of the game of basketball to each middle school,” as well as partner with Positive Coaching Alliance to provide professional development for every youth sports coach in the Oakland Unified School District as well as Oakland Parks, Recreation & Youth Development, according to Under Armour. As Curry Brand develops its impact model and builds its portfolio of partners, it is committed to helping more than 100,000 young athletes by 2025, the Baltimore-based company said.

“Now more than ever, sport is an increasingly important aspect of our communities, and the fact that some young people never get the opportunity to participate is a problem,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour, which offers athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. “This problem, however, is something Under Armour and Stephen Curry felt that we could confidently work to solve together, so with our shared values in mind, we created Curry Brand to do just that.”

Curry Brand will feature footwear, apparel, and accessories across multiple categories including basketball and golf, with continued category expansion.