Vaccinations Boost Consumers’ Mental Health, Survey Finds

Walgreens found in a new study that getting vaccinated is good for consumers’ mental health.

In an online survey of 1,500 people conducted in late April, Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens learned that 73% of those who had been vaccinated say getting the vaccine has had a positive impact on their mental health. The drug store retailer also found that 67% of respondents feel the vaccinations will benefit their physical health.

Survey respondents were comprised of individuals who are fully or partially vaccinated. With more than half of U.S. adults now in this vaccinated population and many returning to pre-pandemic activities and lifestyles, the sentiment most shared among those vaccinated is relief (64%), followed closely by thankfulness and optimism, the survey shows.

“Our pharmacy staff and store team members have seen first-hand some of the emotion from customers and patients — having endured the past year of the pandemic, and now, recognizing the vaccine can be the catalyst to getting people back to the things they truly value and have missed the most,” said Rina Shah, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy operations and services. “As more people look to resume their pre-pandemic lifestyle, the coronavirus vaccines have been and can continue to be the key for doing so as quickly and safely as possible.”

Asked what they’re most eager to do post-vaccination and having built up full immunity, most respondents (60%) said seeing family and friends. Dining out and traveling were second and third on the list, respectively.

Nearly 70% of respondents said they were looking to get the vaccine “as soon as it became available” to them.

However, 29% of those surveyed had mixed feelings about getting vaccinated, but ultimately decided it was the best/right thing to do.

The Walgreens survey also looked at people’s comfort level across a range of activities post-vaccination, and respondents cited the greatest comfort with seeing family and friends (86%) and dining out (75%).

Prior to being vaccinated, the majority said going to the gym was the activity that made them most uncomfortable (70%). However, 75% now say they’re comfortable getting back to the gym having received the vaccine.

