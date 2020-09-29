Virus Scaring Off Consumers, but Halloween Spending Will Remain Fairly High

Halloween will look different this year — the coronavirus has scared off many consumers from participating — but we do expect Dr. Anthony Fauci costumes to be all the rage.

But Halloween will still provide some kind of retail boost. According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey of 7,644 consumers by Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than 148 million U.S. adults plan to participate in Halloween-related activities. Among those celebrants, safe at-home activities ranked highest: 53% plan to decorate their homes, 46% plan to carve pumpkins and 18% will dress up their pets.

“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by untraditional standards,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers are prepared to meet the increased demand for seasonal décor, costumes and other items that allow families the opportunity to observe Halloween safely.”

More than three-quarters of consumers say the virus is impacting their celebration plans, with overall participation down to 58%. Plans for parties, trick or treating, handing out candy and visiting haunted houses have all dropped, due largely to the fact that some activities do not adhere to social distancing. Even so, 17% say they plan to celebrate virtually.

Consumer spending is expected to reach $8.05 billion, down from $8.78 billion in 2019. However, consumers are spending more on activities: Those who are celebrating plan to spend $92.12 on average compared with $86.27 in 2019.

“Some of the most interesting data concerns younger generations, consumers ages 18-24,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Although fewer are celebrating this year, the ones who are aren’t shying away from Halloween-related purchases, spending $11 more on average, primarily on decorations and candy.”

Halloween shopping started earlier, with four in 10 consumers beginning their shopping in September or earlier. While fewer might be heading to stores, the top shopping destinations remain the same: discount stores, specialty Halloween stores, grocery stores and online retailers. Shoppers continue to prefer online shopping as a safe and convenient option during the pandemic. This year, 30% plan to make their Halloween purchases online, compared with 25% last year.