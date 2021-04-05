Walgreens, John Legend Team Up for ‘This Is Our Shot’ Vaccine Campaign

John Legend: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most — time with friends, live concerts and family barbecues.”

Walgreens is teaming with singer/songwriter and actor John Legend to remind people how important it is to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to end the pandemic.

The “This Is Our Shot” campaign was created not just to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic but to help address hesitancy for individuals still uncertain about whether the vaccine is right for them. The campaign launched April 4 with a television commercial featuring Legend’s voice. Legend talks about what getting vaccinated means to him during the commercial.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most — time with friends, live concerts and family barbeques,” Legend said. “I am proud to team up with Walgreens to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and help reach communities hit hardest by the pandemic.”

According to Walgreens, more than 97 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens said it recognizes that some people may still be hesitant to get vaccinated and noted that it understands the need to help address individuals’ personal experiences and situations. Together with credible voices — including celebrities, influencers, faith-based organizations, community leaders and Walgreens pharmacists — the retailer said it wants to play an important role in helping to build trust in the vaccine.

Content is being shared across a mix of channels to spread broad awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in getting back together. Walgreens and Legend also are promoting the equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens said working with Legend builds on its multi-faceted approach to ensure consumers are empowered to make an informed decision about getting the vaccine and have equitable access, including:

• Establishing the Vaccine Equity Initiative to drive equitable access to vaccines, including creating new access solutions, facilitating educational programs that address hesitancy and fostering partnerships that best meet the needs of each community.

• Advancing Walgreens and Uber’s efforts in collaboration with the Chicago Urban League and other partners to grow confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and provide free rides in socially vulnerable communities where transportation may be a barrier.

• Joining the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative in an effort to help raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in reducing community spread, most recently contributing to PSAs featuring Walgreens pharmacists.

• Collaborating with trusted voices like influencers and community leaders to ensure customers have the latest information at their fingertips.

• Hosting off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics in more than 100 underserved communities across the nation.

• Leaning into Walgreens approximately 59,000 trained immunizing pharmacy team members to provide patients with relevant, personalized information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Walgreens pharmacists are trusted healthcare resources in the communities they serve and can help build trust in the vaccine, and John Legend lends another credible voice and mass appeal to our campaign to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible,” said Patrick McLean, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Walgreens. “Since the first vaccines were authorized in December, Walgreens has administered more than eight million vaccines to vulnerable patients across the country and is ready to vaccinate communities through our more than 9,000 store locations once the vaccine is available to the general population.”