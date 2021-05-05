Walgreens Ups Its Convenience Game

The retail world has evolved into a business of convenience. With its latest announcement, Walgreens is making sure it’s not left behind.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based drug store chain has launched a same-day delivery program in under two hours for retail products. Customers nationwide are now able to order more than 24,000 items directly from Walgreens and receive them in less than two hours.

Customers can shop online at Walgreens.com or use the Walgreens app with no minimum order required. Upon checkout, shoppers can select same-day delivery and receive items for contactless delivery to their doors in under two hours. Eligible products, delivery hours and fees vary by location.

“As the country gets ready to emerge from the pandemic, Walgreens continues its focus on enhancing our customer experience through integrated and simplified shopping solutions,” said Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce for Walgreens. “Since the launch of myWalgreens in November 2020, we are constantly innovating to provide convenient delivery options to our customers that make their lives easier. We are confident that customers will enjoy our new same-day delivery functionality for those last-minute needs.”

The retailer said the new delivery program builds on its suite of convenient shopping solutions for customers. In November of 2020, Walgreens launched pickup in as little as 30 minutes in-store, curbside and via drive-thru and has since built on this to offer combined pickup for retail products and prescriptions. The company has also launched on-demand delivery through third-party partnerships with Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.