Walmart Continues Healthcare Push with Online Wellness Event

Walmart Wellness Live will feature Patti LaBelle, Dr. Juan Rivera and Dr. Christine Crawford.

Last fall, Walmart launched its first Walmart Health clinic in Dallas, Ga. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer has since launched several clinics, which provide patients with primary care, dental care, vision care, psychiatric counseling and more.

Walmart is serious about its push into healthcare. Its latest initiative is a free online wellness event called “Walmart Wellness Live,” which kicks off Friday, Aug. 28, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 30. This marks the first time Walmart is hosting a healthcare forum online, as “Walmart Wellness Days” and other in-store activities are limited during the pandemic.

“Walmart Wellness” Live will showcase simple, but effective, steps consumers can take to improve their nutritional, heart and mental health. The sessions include:

Friday, Aug. 28 — Nutritional Health: This session features singer Patti LaBelle, as she shares her personal journey with diabetes, with an emphasis on how to manage symptoms through diet and exercise. This session will help customers understand diabetes issues, whether they are at risk or living with type 2 diabetes.

Saturday, Aug. 29 — Heart Health: Customers will hear from cardiologist and Univision Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera as he shares resources on heart health, such as how customers can move and eat their way to lower blood pressure. Dr. Rivera’s session will demonstrate how simple it can be to make meaningful health changes through diet and exercise.

Sunday, Aug. 30 — Mental Health: The final day of Walmart Wellness Live features Dr. Christine Crawford, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, as she discusses how to talk to family members about mental health needs. Dr. Crawford will also share why it’s important for customers to be transparent and ask for help when needed, as well as an overview of how to understand, manage and treat anxiety.

“We are worried about a secondary health crisis, as many people put off routine medical care while they social distance during the pandemic. But there are simple, preventive measures that can help manage many of these health issues,” said Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s chief medical officer. “Our goal is to empower every American to take small steps to maximize their health from home, whether it’s a simple ingredient swap, new exercise or tools to understand how to focus on health as a family.”