Walmart Employees Are Getting Another $700 Million in Cash Bonuses

Walmart has had a good year, and a lot of the company’s good fortune is directly related to COVID-19. Less people are dining out, and more people are buying more groceries. More consumers are also using Walmart as a one-stop shopping destination.

Recognizing this, Walmart continues to take care of its own: The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced on Dec. 3 more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to its U.S.-based employees. The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in employees’ Nov. 25 paychecks following a strong third quarter business performance and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid Dec. 24 in recognition of employees’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full- and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

About 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S.-based associates since the start of the pandemic and will bring Walmart’s total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its associates to more than $2.8 billion.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. More than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time. Drivers, coaches and assistant managers will also receive a special cash bonus.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for part- and full-time associates, which provides employees with up to two weeks of pay should they need to stay home for COVID-related reasons, including mandated quarantines, symptoms or illness. If they’re not able to return to work after that time, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks. Absences associated with an approved COVID-19 leave will not be counted against employees, according to the retailer. Given the ongoing pandemic, the company is extending the leave policy through July 5, 2021.

