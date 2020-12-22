Walmart Implements ‘Headache-free’ Online Return Policy

Walmart just scored a two-handed, rim-shakin’ slam dunk in the name of customer service. The retailer announced a new return policy for items purchased online, just in time for the season of returns.

“We knew it was time to look at our return policies and processes to ensure they were safe and headache-free,” Linne Fulcher, Walmart’s vice president of customer strategy, science and journeys, wrote in a blog on the retailer’s website.

It’s headache-free, all right. Customers can return items purchased online (shipped and sold by Walmart.com) without ever having to leave home. Through the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer’s new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, customers can schedule a return that is easy and free, according to Walmart.

“Every return that starts online or in the Walmart app increases customer convenience,” Fulcher said. “So, we’ve made it easy for customers who don’t have access to a printer to return items as well.”

Customers can simply create a return request on the Walmart app or Walmart.com, and FedEx will pick it up. Customers also have the option of taking a return to a FedEx Office location.

“We’re also making a few changes to the process for customers who still wish to return their items in-store,” Fulcher said.

No matter how customers choose to return the item, Fulcher said Walmart has sped up the time frame for which customers get their money back. For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.

“The holidays are stressful enough,” Fulcher said. “No matter how customers buy items, we want the returns experience to be easy, safe and seamless.”