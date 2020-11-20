Type to search

Walmart Will Bring Customers Their Christmas Trees and Even Put Up Their Lights

Editorial Staff November 20, 2020
For consumers who don’t want to venture out to buy a Christmas tree this year because of the increasing spread of COVID-19, they need not worry. Walmart (who else?) will do it for them.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer, which has been taking customer service to a new level the past several months, announced a program where it will deliver live Christmas trees to consumers’ doorsteps. That’s not all: Walmart will also hang the outdoor lights for a fee … and take them down after Christmas!

Walmart says it has plenty of Christmas trees available, from 3- foot to 9-foot. Heck, the retailer will probably even find a consumer a “Charlie Brown tree” if he or she wants one.

