Walmart Will Bring Customers Their Christmas Trees and Even Put Up Their Lights

For consumers who don’t want to venture out to buy a Christmas tree this year because of the increasing spread of COVID-19, they need not worry. Walmart (who else?) will do it for them.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer, which has been taking customer service to a new level the past several months, announced a program where it will deliver live Christmas trees to consumers’ doorsteps. That’s not all: Walmart will also hang the outdoor lights for a fee … and take them down after Christmas!

Walmart says it has plenty of Christmas trees available, from 3- foot to 9-foot. Heck, the retailer will probably even find a consumer a “Charlie Brown tree” if he or she wants one.