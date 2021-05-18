Walmart’s McMillon: ‘This Was a Strong Quarter’

Walmart’s e-commerce sales have more than doubled the past two years.

Walmart kicked off its fiscal 2022 year in fine fashion. For the first quarter of 2022, Walmart reported total revenue of $138.3 billion, an increase of $3.7 billion or 2.7%, from the previous first quarter. Net sales in the quarter were $93.2 billion compared to $88.7 billion.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer said its comparative sales grew 6% in the first quarter, thanks to market share gains in grocery, and that e-commerce sales jumped 37%. E-commerce sales have more than doubled the past two years.

Walmart also raised its outlook for the 2022 fiscal year, noting that it expects operating income to increase in the high single-digits.

“This was a strong quarter,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s president and CEO. “Every segment performed well, and we’re encouraged by traffic and grocery market share trends. Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year. In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop.”

McMillon noted that Walmart is in a good position “as our store environment improves” and that e-commerce sales continue to grow.

“Stimulus in the U.S. had an impact, and the second half has more uncertainty than a typical year,” he added. “We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021. Our results reflect the continued hard work and commitment our associates have shown throughout the pandemic — serving others and helping provide vaccines — and we’re grateful to them.”

Walmart reported that its subsidiary, Sam’s Club, increased comparative sales by 7.2% and grew e-commerce by 47% in the first quarter when compared to the previous first quarter. Membership income increased 12.7% at Sam’s Club, with the total member count reaching an all-time high.

Walmart operates about 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries as well as e-commerce websites.