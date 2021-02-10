What Coca-Cola Is Doing to Avoid Repeating a Dubious Honor

Coca-Cola’s new 13.2-ounce bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic material (not including the bottle’s cap and label).

Last year — and the year before that and the year before that — Coca-Cola was cited as the “Top Global Polluter” of plastic by the “#breakfreefromplastic Movement,” a global environmental organization that “envisions a future free from plastic pollution.” Basically, that means that Coca-Cola bottles had the dubious honor of being the most popular plastic item to litter.

But it looks like Coca-Cola doesn’t want to make it four years running. The Atlanta-based company announced it is introducing in the U.S. a 13.2-ounce bottle made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET), with the exception of the bottle cap and label. The new bottle will be available first in the company’s biggest brand: Coca-Cola.

In addition, the company announced the transition to bottles in the U.S. made from 100% recycled plastic material across a selection of brands in its portfolio, including DASANI and smartwater, which will be available in various package sizes this year.

“The moves are a substantial step in addressing plastic waste, among the top environmental concerns globally, reducing the company’s use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018,” the company said.

Starting this month in select states in the Northeast, Florida and California, Coca-Cola (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Flavors) will roll out the 13.2-ounce bottle made from 100% rPET. The company said the new bottle is conveniently sized in a more sippable package and reduces the use of new plastic. This summer, the 13.2-ounce bottle will roll out across additional sparkling beverage brands nationwide.

As part of the approach, 20-ounce bottles made from 100% rPET are being introduced across Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Flavors beginning this month in California and New York and will continue to roll out this spring in Texas. DASANI and smartwater will follow suit, introducing 20-ounce bottles made from 100% rPET in March and July. In February, consumers in select markets will see a new 13.2-ounce clear bottle from Sprite, also made from 100% rPET.

The company said the clear package makes it easier for bottles to be recycled and remade into new bottles. All Sprite packaging will transition to clear packaging by the end of 2022.

“Given our scale and resources, we realize our unique opportunity and clear responsibility to make a positive difference in the global plastic crisis,” said Alpa Sutaria, vice president and general manager of sustainability for Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit. “Plastic is a valuable packaging resource and these innovations in the U.S. represent meaningful action that focus not just on what goes into the bottles, but on innovation of the bottles themselves.”

In 2018, the company said it pledged robust World Without Waste goals to collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030, to make 100% of packaging recyclable by 2025 and to use 50% recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030. By introducing 100% rPET bottles in the United States, this marks a total of 19 markets globally offering recycled packaging, the company said. Using internal company tools and analyses, Coca-Cola said it’s estimated that the innovations represent a 10,000 metric tons reduction in GHG emissions annually in the U.S. — the equivalent of taking 2,120 cars off the road for one year.

Amidst this rollout, the company said it aims to inspire consumers to join in reducing waste, with the largest on-package messaging effort by the company to date. Each 100% rPET package will feature on-cap messaging, as well as a “Recycle Me Again” message on the label to encourage people to take action and recycle their bottles so that they can be remade into new ones, supporting closed-loop recycling systems and circular economies.