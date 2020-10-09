What Food Retailers Did in 2019 Helped Them Prepare for 2020

The food retail industry saw strong operational performance in 2019, which helped the industry face challenges in 2020, according to “The Food Retailing Industry Speaks” report from FMI-The Food Industry Association.

“In 2019, the food retail industry saw same store sales rise to 3.3%,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. “Food retailers experimented with new technologies, online sales, and health and well-being initiatives. It turns out, these investments helped pave the way for 2020 so that food retailers were better prepared for challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.”

The groundwork laid in 2019 allowed the food retail industry to be nimble this year when grocery stores faced unprecedented demand and the supply chain was dramatically disrupted, Sarasin noted.

“In this period, retailers, their associates and their trading partners pursued proactive strategies to feed the nation,” she added. “The food industry will continue to innovate even when faced with uncertainty.”

Although 2019 had several positive trends for the industry, there remain challenges, according to Arlington, Va.-based FMI. More than half of retailers surveyed said international trade and tariffs had negative impacts on their business. Credit/debit card interchange fees and health care costs continued to cut into profits, as did higher wages and employee benefits costs. As a result, net income averaged only 1.0% of sales, down slightly from 1.2% in 2018 and at its lowest point since 2010.

The survey represents more than 37,000 food retail stores and includes 2019 operational and financial benchmarks as well as insights into strategic and tactical decisions. This year’s survey also asks retailers to provide perspective on the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and to download the report, visit FMI.org/GrocerySpeaks.