What Is Shaq Saying About This? That ‘It’s GRRREATTT!’

Shaquille O’Neal is getting his own box of cereal. There’s a catch, though — he’ll have to share it with Tony the Tiger.

But that’s not a problem, Shaq says.

“It’s no secret I love Tony the Tiger, and having my own Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal has been a lifelong dream,” he said.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg’s will debut its Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs in just a few weeks. The collaboration is the first time in Frosted Flakes history that Tony the Tiger has teamed up with a superstar athlete or former superstar athlete.

Shaq and Tony the Tiger have met before. The duo first teamed up in 2020 to surprise middle schoolers in Philadelphia with a game-changing “Mission Tiger” donation to build an on-campus sports court. Since then, Tony and Shaq made an even bigger announcement — a goal to help one million middle school kids gain better access to sports by the end of 2021.

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public schools nationwide.

“After a year when so many in-school programs like sports were put on hold, students and middle schools need our help more than ever to give students athletic resources, wherever they’re learning,” said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of the Kellogg U.S. ready-to-eat cereal segment. “We’re thrilled to have Shaq on our team to help rally support for Mission Tiger, making a difference in middle schools and students’ lives nationwide.”

Since 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 560,000 kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs and uploading their receipt to Kellogg’s Family Rewards to create a $2 donation.

Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs will be available for a limited time starting in April with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 10.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 16.3-ounce box. Fans can join the fun at home by scanning the QR code on their box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs to watch Tony and Shaq square off in a dunk contest as part of an augmented reality experience.

Frosted Flakes and Shaq are also giving fans a chance to win an autographed box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs. Fans can enter for a shot at winning a box by commenting on Shaq’s Instagram post and sharing why sports are important to them with the hashtag #MissionTigerEntry.