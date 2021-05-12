What’s Behind the Drop in Customer Satisfaction?

Customer satisfaction hasn’t been this bad since 2006.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), overall customer satisfaction — with a rating of 73.6 out of 100 — is at its lowest in 15 years. The rating, which fell in the first quarter, has now dropped in nine of the past 10 quarters.

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ACSI, which has been a national economic indicator for 25 years, noted that the collapse in customer satisfaction began in late 2018, well before the COVID-19 pandemic began. ACSI also pointed out that customer satisfaction and gross domestic product (GDP) are related, primarily via consumer spending which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP. For discretionary goods and services, satisfied consumers tend to spend more than dissatisfied consumers.

The decline in customer satisfaction, along with the spread of COVID-19, have led to less consumer spending and negative GDP growth, according to ACSI. However, as the pandemic has declined, GDP increased at an annual rate of 6.4% during the first quarter and, due to a massive pent-up demand, consumer spending grew by a record 10.7% — even as customer satisfaction declined. So low customer satisfaction will not matter much to GDP growth in the short run, ACSI said. However, in the long term, when the pent-up demand has run its course, it would be problematic if customer satisfaction continues to plummet, ACSI noted.

Inflation, unrealistic consumer expectations and market concentration are three things that can lead to deteriorating customer satisfaction. Customer satisfaction may weaken if prices go up, if consumer expectations rise, or if business becomes more concentrated and monopolistic. Few, if any, of these factors are behind the current decrease in customer satisfaction, however, ACSI said.

Inflation has not been an issue for a long time. Rising customer expectations, also tracked by ACSI, are not the cause either. While it is true that expectations are higher than the subsequent satisfaction for most buyers, the gap between consumer expectations and satisfaction has remained relatively constant over time, ACSI stated.

So, what then can explain the decline in overall customer satisfaction? It’s not that companies don’t care about the satisfaction of their customers. Businesses today devote more resources than ever to obtaining data about their customers, ACSI said. Paradoxically, however, that may perhaps be the problem.

“Consumer data are noisy and need filtration. Yet, methods for separating signals from noise are rarely used,” said Claes Fornell, founder of the ACSI and the Distinguished Donald C. Cook professor (emeritus) of business administration at the University of Michigan. “The same is true about techniques that separate the spurious from the causal. The most frequently used methods for analyzing the data seem to be descriptive statistics, simple regressions, and methods based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. None of these are well equipped for establishing cause and effect or for eliminating data noise.”

To understand the relevant issues of consumer demand and be able to improve customer satisfaction, businesses should upgrade their analytics tools in order to turn data into information, ACSI stressed.