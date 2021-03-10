What’s in Store: Retail Statistics, Trends and Forecasts For 2021

iStock/charmedlightph

2020 was an incredibly challenging year for everybody — few people would claim that it wasn’t. For those involved in retail, both in-store and online, it was something else altogether. The effects of the global pandemic meant that countries internationally endured national shutdowns and workforce shortages due to the need for self-isolation.

The United States followed suit, and retail businesses found it more challenging than ever with further shifts towards online retail. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, national events encouraged civil unrest that had huge impacts on many small and local businesses. Retailers who solely traded offline or who took most of their sales in-store have suffered unprecedented losses due to mandatory store closures in 2020. This resulted in vast numbers of businesses closing stores, making redundancies or ceasing trading altogether.

While there have been widely reported (and expected) increases in e-commerce sales, it hasn’t been easy for e-commerce retailers, either. While the e-commerce industry as a whole has benefitted from increased sales as the public turned to e-commerce to avoid the risk of shopping in-store, there were, and continue to be, significant challenges to be addressed in the face of customer demand.

Even shipping businesses and couriers didn’t escape the challenges that coronavirus presented, with the need for hands-free deliveries and other increases in precautions for their employees.

COVID-19 restrictions have meant working practices needed to be heavily modified, and there have been additional expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE), yet customers were still expecting the same speed of delivery. Product sourcing has been an issue, particularly where retailers import (especially from Asia) with significantly slower shipping times.

With all this to consider, there has been much debate regarding the future of retail and whether bricks and mortar retail can continue to survive. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the most significant statistics from both the offline retail sector and e-commerce before moving to look at trends for the year ahead and how retailers can continue to grow both on- and offline as the pandemic progresses.

2020 Retail Statistics

There has been much discussion about the state of the retail industry in the United States in recent years. Approximately 5,575 stores closed permanently across the United States in 2020, with the loss of around 168,158 jobs — and these aren’t just small retailers. JC Penny, J Crew, Aldo, Gap and Walgreens all closed a minimum of 200 stores in 2020, and many other household names have disappeared from towns and shopping malls in the past 12 months (and even from existence entirely in many cases), with more expected in the medium to long term. These figures don’t include the temporary closures caused by the pandemic, though, and of course, with more than a million retail outlets in the country, a considerable majority of those stores will either remain closed or were closed for a period through 2020.

It is estimated that 17% of U.S. retailers currently have credit ratings at the distressed level. The increase in price competition and over-expansion between 2000 and today has meant that retailers have continued to trade in stores that have made losses year on year, hoping to make up the deficit. In addition to private equity businesses changing ownership of companies (which makes long-term planning difficult) and debts continuing to be accrued, customers have switched their priorities. Customers are spending more on eating out, travel and experiences, rather than spending on aspirational products.

Declines in spending and store closures were happening before the pandemic hit, though. In 2019, there were 9,994 store closures, and in 2018, 7,191— both of which are significantly higher than during 2020! Figures like these make it sound very much like the media reports are correct — that brick-and-mortar retail is dying. But that isn’t the case, according to the National Retail Federation. These figures clearly show that there is something else entirely going on:

There are currently more than 1 million retail establishments across the United States;

Retail sales have grown by almost 4% annually since 2010;

For every company that is closing stores, 5.2 are opening them;

Retail contributes $2.6 trillion to the annual GDP; and

Total retail sales are expected to rise to $5.94 trillion by 2024.

So where did this myth come from, if it is not what is happening in reality? The media have reported that retail is dying for several years, with scaremongering tactics designed to drive customers to shop online and encourage them back to stores. The most recent reports have been sparked by a UBS report that projected that retailers would need to close 75,000 stores in the next five years, the cause of which was attributed to e-commerce.

Although it is likely that customers will shop online forever, it won’t be the only way that they want to interact with retailers.

While there are apparent changes to be made for retailers to survive offline and online, brick-and-mortar retail locations are unlikely to disappear forever as we all switch to shopping online. Assuming continued electricity and a reliable internet connection, it is likely that customers will shop online forever — that is clear from the continued growth of Amazon, eBay and Walmart — but that won’t be the only way that they want to interact with retailers.

It is expected that 80% of all retailers will have store fulfillment available in the future, and the location of bricks and mortar stores is paramount to the business’ success. But it is expected that more retailers will adopt an omnichannel approach to their business, which will allow them to serve customers wherever they want to interact with them. Whether it is through their website on a desktop PC, their mobile site, on their social media channels, on marketplaces like Amazon or eBay, or in-store, customers want to interact with retailers in the most convenient ways for them.

This is echoed in findings from ICSC. New store openings increase traffic to retail websites by an average of 37%, indicating that stores will continue to be part of a broader strategy for retailers in the long term.

Omnichannel strategies work, too. Some of the most impressive omnichannel statistics include:

Companies with omnichannel customer engagement strategies retain an average of 89% of their customers, compared to just 33% of those that don’t.

72% of digital shoppers consider in-store as the most important channel when they are making a purchase.

71% of shoppers say their smartphone is vital for their in-store experience.

Customers that buy from a business both online and in-store have a 30% higher lifetime value than those who only shop via one channel.

The Effect of COVID-19 on U.S. Retail

Retail footfall in brick and mortar stores took a huge hit. In October 2020, shopper volume was 34.5% lower than in 2019. 90% of U.S. shoppers said that the pandemic had an impact on their shopping behavior. The most impacted sector has been the fashion and retail industry, and revenues in 2020 were expected to fall by 27% to 30% compared with 2019.

In March 2020, 14% of businesses said they didn’t expect the coronavirus pandemic to affect their business at all.

Despite the outlook feeling bleak, it hasn’t all been bad news. Year on year, food and beverage store sales have grown by 8.5%, while general retail has grown by 7.8%, and there has been a dramatic increase in the sale of health and hygiene products and household cleaning products, which has seen a rise of up to 40%. While we expect this figure to have changed since the pandemic has moved on, in March 2020, 14% of businesses responded that they didn’t expect the coronavirus pandemic to affect their business at all.

We mentioned omnichannel before, and the pandemic has certainly encouraged customers to interact with retailers in different ways than they did previously. Around 15% of consumers that responded to an online survey said that as of June 2020, they were using online, pickup or in-store services more often. And that’s partly because of the increase in businesses that are investing in omnichannel — the use of omnichannel approaches has risen by 80% since the start of 2020. It makes sense — retailers have to adapt, and there has probably never been a time that they have needed to adapt faster than during a global pandemic.

While there is continued hope for the retail sector, more than half of U.S. consumers say they don’t expect to resume their regular routines until the latter part of 2021, and around 40% of Americans don’t expect their finances to return to normal until late 2021 or even 2022 and beyond.

Compared to the rest of the world, the U.S. is pretty optimistic about the recovery of the economy: 41% in the United States said they were optimistic, with only India and China (62% and 58%, respectively) having higher expectations. That has been reflected in the news that several retailers have changed their plans to close more than 12,200 stores. Holiday sales rose by 8.3% despite the pandemic. While more holiday purchases were made online than ever, this increase in sales has led to many retailers keeping leases on their brick and mortar locations. This is partly in the hope that when restrictions lift, there will be an increase in footfall to stores and malls.

Whether this will occur will only be discovered in time. There is apprehensiveness, and 60% of customers say that new cases of COVID-19 may deter them from visiting stores. But as the number of people taking up the vaccines increases and the infection rates begin to fall, there is every chance that the public will — slowly but surely — begin to make their way back into stores as they continue to engage with retailers online, too.

This is a portion of a blog (“Retail Statistics, Trends and Forecasts For 2021”) written by Elliott Poulter, marketing executive at Olvin. The complete article, including a roundup of the biggest e-commerce companies and thoughts on retail trends for 2021, can be read here.