When Happiness Is a Good Office Chair

How’s that working-from-home thing working out for you? For plenty of consumers, how well it has worked out depends on the stuff they’ve surrounded them with to help make it enjoyable. Of course, if your job sucks, not much is going to help.

A recent survey from Boca Raton, Fla.-based Office Depot reveals top home-office essentials that have led to productive remote workers. The provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions surveyed more than 1,000 remote workers on their top priorities for home office upgrades and found that in an effort to establish an improved work-from-home setup, respondents indicated purchasing chairs (36%), desks (33.3%), keyboards (25.8%) and headsets (25.3%) to make remote work more enjoyable. Remote workers also reported that chairs (22.8%), desks (21.7%) and computers (16.2%) were the top work-from-home products that helped boost their productivity.

“Many people are continuing to work remotely but have realized they need to further optimize their home office,” said Stephen Mohan, executive vice president of Office Depot’s Business Solutions Division.

Among those surveyed, 60% indicated they received a stipend from their employer for working from home. Out of those who received a stipend, 84% reported using the money on work-from-home essentials only.

With or without a stipend, 67% of remote workers acknowledged they were still planning on making home office upgrades to get the resources they need to be productive. According to Home Depot, to recreate their in-office workspace, remote workers can consider outfitting their home office with similar products that can help boost productivity, including ergonomic furniture; technology and accessories such as laptops, keyboards and web cameras; and technology services to help keep computers running fast and efficiently.

Office Depot operates about 1,200 stores across the U.S.