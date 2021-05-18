Type to search

Retail Industry Updates Retail Video

‘The Lempert Report:’ Where People Actually Moved During the Pandemic

May 18, 2021
Share

About This Video Series

The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about how consumers are on the move, literally, and migrating to less-dense and more-affordable areas. Lempert stresses that supermarkets need to heed the population shift warning and make sure they are opening stores in the right locations.

Tags:
Previous Article
Get the latest innovations directly to your inbox
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]