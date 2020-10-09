Who Cares Who Won the Election … Let’s Go Shopping

Story Highlights

Will the outcome of the presidential election have an impact on how consumers shop this holiday season?

According to the results from a recent survey by First Insight, the answer is a resounding “no.”

First Insight’s survey of more than 1,000 people found that a mere 1 percent difference exists depending on which candidate is elected.

First Insight, which offers online platforms to help retailers market their products, also found that consumer worry about the coronavirus is receding — there was nearly a 20% drop in concern since April, from 87% to 69%. Further, the impact of coronavirus on consumer purchase decisions showed a 27% decrease, to 65%, versus the highest peak reported in April (89%).

“It is surprising to hear from the voice of consumers that they expect the election outcomes will have so little impact on their shopping behavior or purchase patterns,” said Greg Petro, CEO of Warrendale, Pa.-based First Insight. “It’s also clear that coronavirus fatigue has set in, with the pandemic playing a lesser role in shopping decisions than it once did. Given this data, that is coming directly from consumers, companies who want first-mover advantage in their market must begin to execute strategies now and not have a wait-and-see point of view.”

The percent of consumers cutting back on spending due to the coronavirus has decreased nearly 23%, from 62% to 48%, aligned with trends observed in purchasing behaviors in categories such as car sales, home sales, home improvement as well as other select categories within the overall economy.

The recent findings were revealed as part of First Insight’s ongoing series of consumer sentiment studies entitled, “The Impact of Coronavirus on Consumer Purchase Decisions and Behaviors.” The company has been tracking consumer data since Feb. 28. The findings are based on the results of U.S. consumer studies of targeted samples of more than 500 or 1,000 respondents each per survey.

