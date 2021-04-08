Whole Foods Wants Consumers to Know Its Products Are ‘Sourced for Good’

The Sourced for Good seal can currently be found on more than 100 products around Whole Foods Market stores.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is taking sustainability to a higher level. The Austin, Texas-based grocer has launched Sourced for Good, an exclusive third-party-certification program to support responsible sourcing by providing tangible improvements in farmworkers’ lives, strengthening worker communities where products are sourced and promoting environmental stewardship where crops are grown.

The Sourced for Good seal is designed to help shoppers easily identify products that meet the high sourcing standards required by the program. A recent study conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods Market of over 3,000 U.S. adults found that 75% of Americans say it’s important to them that products are responsibly sourced when grocery shopping, while 65% of U.S. shoppers are confused about how to determine whether a product is responsibly sourced.

The Sourced for Good seal can currently be found on more than 100 products around Whole Foods Market stores. In addition to produce items from asparagus to zucchini, Sourced for Good brings a first-time focus to seafood, including Del Pacifico wild-caught shrimp from Mexico, and domestically sourced items, like tulips from Bloomia in Virginia and Sun Valley Floral Farms in California, according to the retailer, which noted that adding new third-party-certified commodities enables the program to benefit even more workers and communities.

“Our Sourced for Good products not only are good, they do good,” said Karen Christensen, senior vice president of merchandising of perishables for Whole Foods Market. “Our commitment to equitable trade has funded numerous community projects — from dental clinics to housing facilities to student scholarships to bird sanctuaries. By purchasing select products, customers help us in our goal to make a difference, and now with Sourced for Good, we’re offering shoppers an easier way to find these special products in our stores.”

The grocer said that Sourced for Good evolves its long-standing dedication to supporting workers, communities and the environment. In 2007, Whole Foods Market said it began working with trusted third-party certifiers under its Whole Trade Guarantee to bring about measurable, positive impact and generate millions of dollars annually to support farmworkers, their communities and environmental stewardship in the production of agricultural products. The expanded Sourced for Good program will replace Whole Trade Guarantee.

Whole Foods Market’s Sourced for Good program includes products certified by internationally recognized third parties such as Fair Trade USA, Rainforest Alliance, Fairtrade America, Fair Food Program and the Equitable Food Initiative. For more information on Sourced for Good, visit .

