Why Are We Still Standing in Checkout Lines?

Amazon has seized on the trend for less friction in the shopping experience with Amazon Go. (iStock: Seastock)

The pandemic forced retailers to adapt rapidly and drastically. It turbo-charged the industry’s process of evolution, drawing our attention to out-of-date practices and refocusing our minds on innovation.

For example, many retailers are rethinking the way they handle the flow of traffic in a store to enforce social distancing guidelines. This raises the question: Why have customers put up with the slow, painful experience of standing in line in the first place?

The answer? Because they’ve never known any different. But no one looks forward to standing in line. It’s the browsing and selecting that they enjoy about the shopping experience. So what if we could eliminate the checkout line altogether?

The Opportunity in Retail Innovation

Innovators in the space were asking these questions even before COVID-19. Snabble, for instance, was founded in 2018 to allow shoppers to scan items in a store themselves and then pay on their phones — never having to place items on a belt or stand in line.

With many retailers now adopting technologies to allow users to place orders online for pickup or delivery, opportunities to use apps in-store for more convenient experiences are well within reach. And when store employees can spend less time manually ringing up items and taking payment, they can spend more time creating personalized, enjoyable experiences for customers.

For retailers that can create more personalized experiences, there’s great opportunity to reinforce brand loyalty and boost revenue now. Brands can entice shoppers by transcending the waiting experience and creating something memorable, personal and interactive in its place.

Future of Retail in a Post-COVID World

Imagine a store that stocks your cart with your frequently bought items before you arrive, not unlike a BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) order. Then, it directs you to new, relevant in-store experiences and trials for recommended categories. This not only frees store environments from being densely packed, but it also redesigns them as experience centers with the ability to attract, entice and educate. This could be the future of retail, and some brands aren’t far off from enabling that level of ease and enjoyment.

Apple, for example, has had a head start on the checkout-free revolution. When you walk into an Apple store, an employee greets you personally and asks what services you’re looking for. They place you in line, giving you time to browse while you wait for an expert to meet you. It’s an organized, personalized approach. Amazon has also seized on the trend for less friction in the shopping experience with Amazon Go and the new Amazon Fresh, which allow customers to skip the checkout line.

Leaders in the retail space have been innovating to create more personalized, enjoyable and convenient customer experiences for some time. With the proliferation of technology to enable safer shopping during COVID-19, however, it’s no longer just the leaders that can create better experiences.

Retail brands everywhere have the opportunity to rethink conventional shopping and build engaging, impressive customer experiences.

Holly Draher is a national account director at Harbor Retail, a firm that designs, engineers and builds physical retail experiences. She has worked with global retailers and beauty brands, activating solutions in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Shanghai and Sydney.