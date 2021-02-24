Why Online Shopping Gets the Adrenaline Pumping

47.5% of U.S. consumers said they get an adrenaline rush when they buy things online. (iStock: Deagreez)

Riding a roller coaster surely gets the adrenaline pumping. So does taking a bungee cord jump or jumping out of an airplane.

But shopping online? Really?

Yes, really! According to a recent study by the online shopping destination Smarty, close to half of U.S. consumers (47.5%) said they get an adrenaline rush when they buy things online. Nearly 65% attribute this burst of positive energy to their love of online shopping, but the Smarty research also revealed that Americans often worry that they or their package recipients will not receive their orders in a timely manner — or may not get these online purchases at all.

“Our research illustrates how much Americans love shopping,” said Vipin Porwal, CEO and founder of Los Angeles-based Smarty. “At a time in which products ordered online are one of the biggest ways people celebrate themselves and each other, it’s important to Americans that their packages arrive on time and as intended. But this has proven difficult in recent months, prompting Americans to experience pre-package anxiety over the potential for late arrivals and no-shows.”

Smarty commissioned Propeller Insights to do the survey of more than 1,000 Americans. Here’s what else the study revealed:

‘Pre-Package Anxiety‘

More than a fourth (27.9%) of Americans said that they feel happy when waiting for their packages. Nearly as many (27.1%) said they feel happy waiting for packages to reach loved ones or other recipients.

But many Americans are worried that something will go wrong with their packages. Call it “pre-package anxiety.”

Nearly a quarter of Americans (24.5%) said that they have anxiety while their package is on the way. A slightly smaller share of the survey group (22.6%) said that they experience these feelings when a package is for someone else. More than a tenth (12.2%) said that they feel nervous when waiting for a package regardless of whether it is for them or for another person.

Disappearance, Delay and Theft Are Among Top Concerns

More than half of Americans (51%) said that their pre-package anxiety stems from the fear that their packages will get lost in transit. Half (50%) said they worry that their packages won’t arrive on time. Close to half (45.6%) said they fret over concerns that someone will steal their packages. More than a third (38.1%) said that they are worried items will break in transit.

These worries often yield to feelings of happiness, relief and excitement when packages arrive, according to the study. More than half of Americans (50.5%) said they feel happy, 43.8% said they feel relieved and 39.6% said they feel excited when the packages they have ordered arrive at their destinations.

However, more than a third of Americans (38.7%) said that late packages make them upset about shipping. Of this group, 35.2% said that they became angry because their packages never arrived, while 28.5% expressed anger that they had to wait too long for their packages to arrive.

Excitement Keeps People Coming Back for More

Despite the challenges that often come with online shopping and shipping, Americans continue spending online. Sometimes this is out of pure necessity. However, in many cases, it’s due to true love, the study found.

Of the 64.7% of Americans who said their love of online buying gives them an adrenaline rush:

• 37.4% said they get excited when receiving mail and packages.

• 43.7% said they love buying gifts for other people.

• 45.8% said they love the deals they get by using their browser extensions.

Love of the deal often takes the adrenaline rush to the next level:

• 61.9% said they get an adrenaline rush when buying something and receiving cash back from that purchase.

• 48% of women and 38.3% of men said they get excited when a promo code works.

• Regarding incentives, 31.7% said they prefer promo codes while 68.3% said they like cash-back offers.