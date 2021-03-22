Why Reducing Checkout Lane Labor at Grocery Matters — Big Time

The COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, and this spells trouble for grocery retailers. But the Kroger Co. understands the threat and is taking aggressive moves to protect its bottom line.

Here’s the back story. Traditional grocery retailers profited from the pandemic, but the sugar high of bloated sales and profits caused by sheltering in place around the family dinner table are going away. As COVID-19 restrictions are removed, shoppers will return to restaurants — leaving retailers with lower sales. But, as if that’s not bad enough, there’s another problem: the higher labor costs associated with the shopper conversion to online ordering during the pandemic.

While everyone expects online ordering to decline somewhat as shoppers return to their in-store shopping habits, many shoppers like and prefer the convenience of ordering online. But these shoppers increase a retailer’s labor costs because someone must pick the order in-store. So retailers must find ways to cut labor costs induced by online ordering.

Kroger is doing just that by mounting an all-out attack on labor costs, especially checkout lane clerk costs. Some of these initiatives discussed below were first reported by Alexander Coolidge in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Specifically, Kroger is testing three initiatives varying on risk and reward — risk in offending shoppers, but reward from reducing in-store labor costs.

In many of Kroger’s and its banners’ nearly 2,800 stores across the nation, store managers have the freedom to shut down all front-end checkout lanes and funnel shoppers to an expanded self-checkout area manned by one Kroger expert. This occurs primarily in low traffic periods such as early morning or late evening. The freed-up checkout lane clerks are redeployed to help with restocking, taking inventory and completing other necessary tasks.

But the bottom line is that many shoppers who have never tried the self-checkout alternative are now being gently educated into the advantages of using self-checkout, which they might find is faster and more convenient. Again, Kroger benefits by cutting its labor costs.

Kroger is testing an even more aggressive attack on front-end labor in a Dallas store, where all the traditional checkout lanes are being closed in favor of a test of self-checkout by all shoppers. Still, another test involves using a “dark” (closed) store to service pickup and delivery orders only. This store is radically reconfigured to facilitate efficient order picking, because shoppers never enter the store. Only Kroger personnel armed with the latest picking technology work in the store.

Another test with the same objective of reducing checkout lane labor is the automated shopping cart called KroGo. This techno-advanced shopping cart enables the shopper to scan individual items during the shopper trip. The software on the cart keeps a running total of the shopper’s purchases. When finished, the shopper pays electronically through a credit card reader on the cart and exits the store without ever having to go through a checkout lane.

Kroger’s multi-front war on costs reflects a conviction that labor-intensive online shopping is here to stay. Kroger knows the new online shopper not only appreciates the convenience of that experience but also likes the myriad retail choices readily available online. Kroger also knows the new online shopper is not only more expensive to serve, but also may be less loyal or more apt to cherry-pick low-margin deals and make fewer impulse purchases.

But nobody knows how shoppers will react to these and other cost-saving initiatives. That’s why Kroger is testing them and others that will soon be rolled out.

Gordon Wade is chairman emeritus of the Category Management Association. Wade, a co-creator of “category management” for the consumer packaged goods industry, developed the protocol for “Marketing Accountability” for the Association of National Advertisers. He has consulted for scores of companies around the globe, including Procter & Gamble, 7-Eleven, Citicorp and IBM. Wade can be reached at gwade@retailperformancegroup.com.