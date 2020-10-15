Why Santa Claus Will Need Help Delivering This Year

Most everybody knows it’s going to be an e-commerce kind of Christmas. But according to recent data from ACI Worldwide, Santa Claus is going to need a lot of help delivering this year.

ACI Worldwide, which powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world, projects a 27% increase in global e-commerce transactions over the holiday period from October through 2020. The data, based on hundreds of millions of e-commerce transactions from global merchants, also projects a 40% increase in the buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) or click-and-collect channel.

Overall, e-commerce transactions are expected to rise to record levels during the holiday shopping season.

“Although a number of bricks-and-mortar stores have closed due to the pandemic, their e-commerce sites remain available,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president of ACI Worldwide. “On the other hand, some stores that have reopened haven’t seen much foot traffic due to consumers’ concern about large crowds. Therefore, as consumers spend more time at home, we expect BOPIS to be the primary delivery channel that consumers use to do their holiday shopping this year.”

According to ACI Worldwide, global e-commerce transactions increased by 21% in September compared to September 2019. In addition, fraudsters continued to purchase higher-value items such as electronics.