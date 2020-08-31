Why Small Retailers Will Need a Hometown Boost for the Holidays

Christmas is coming. And some retailers are probably getting antsy, which is understandable. Those retailers are the small businesses on Main Street.

According to a new survey of 1,361 small U.S. retailers conducted Aug. 15-20 by Boston-based Alignable, a referral network for small business owners in North America, 63% of retail business say they will depend on fourth -quarter sales to stay afloat. But 69% anticipate a decline in sales compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and 33% predict sales decreases in excess of 50%.

Those small retailers estimate needing at least 64% of the fourth-quarter revenues they achieved in 2019 to stay in business, according to the report, called Alignable’s Q4 Anticipation Poll

“Most retailers look forward to the holiday season,” said Alignable Co-Founder and CEO Eric Groves. “But sadly, the devastation of the COVID threat has turned hearty optimism into a very clear call for help from many Main Street businesses. If consumer demand doesn’t change rapidly, many Main Streets could resemble ghost towns next year.”

Many retailers have already placed orders for the holiday season, according to Alignable’s poll, which found that 59% of these businesses spent less on inventory this year than last year. Also, 40% say they’re experiencing difficulties obtaining key product lines from suppliers on a timely basis.

While Alignable’s poll showed 90% of small businesses have now reopened, 72% of them still report they’re negatively affected by COVID-19. And 92% of them have taken “extraordinary measures to make the shopping experience both safe and very welcoming,” according to the report. The bottom line, Alignable states, is that consumers need to step up and visit their stores.

“If consumers want to preserve the vibrance and character of their communities and their overall quality of life, they’ll take these predictions to heart,” Groves said. “They’ll put on their masks, walk out of their homes and spend a high percentage of their holiday shopping budgets at local retailers.”Alignable recently kicked off a new campaign urging consumers to keep their money close to home. Called #MyMoneyStaysLocal, it was created to help Main Street retailers fight the odds and hopefully stay in business