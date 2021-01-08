With Contactless Grocery Kiosk, Albertsons Cos. Is ‘Supercharging’ Digital Offerings

When customers arrive at the kiosk, they scan a code on their phone and their groceries are robotically delivered to the front of the unit for pickup.

Food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos. is piloting an automated and contactless grocery pickup kiosk called PickUp. The kiosk, located at one of Albertsons Cos.’s Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Chicago, demonstrates continued expansion of the company’s e-commerce business and commitment to providing easy service through its websites and apps, the Boise, Idaho-based company said, noting that it is the first American grocer to pilot such technology.

The automated, temperature-controlled kiosk, created by Cleveron, a provider of automated pickup solutions, provides a contactless pickup experience. Customers who select the “Kiosk PickUp” option will be offered two-hour time slots during which to pick up their groceries.

When customers arrive at the kiosk, they scan a code on their phone and their groceries are robotically delivered to the front of the unit for pickup. The unit features two temperature zones —regular and a deep freeze. A customer’s order can be stored in two different zones and still be delivered in the same console for pickup.

The kiosk in Chicago is currently fulfilling orders, and the company plans to install a second unit at a San Francisco-area Safeway, another Albertsons Cos. banner, in the near future.

“We are supercharging our digital and omnichannel offerings to serve customers however they want, whenever they want,” said Chris Rupp, executive vice president and chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “This innovative and contactless PickUp kiosk makes it even easier for customers to shop with us in a way that is convenient for them.”

Cleveron CEO Arno Kütt said the company’s pickup solutions are created to save time and offer convenience for everyone.

“The customers can drive up to the PickUp Kiosk, scan the code, grab their groceries and go. It is as quick and easy as that,” he said.

Albertsons Cos. operates 20 banners across 34 states and the District of Columbia.