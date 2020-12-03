With Partnership, Kohl’s and Sephora Will Benefit From Each Other

Story Highlights

• Sephora to bring its beauty experience with more than 100 brands to Kohl’s.

• 200 “Sephora at Kohl’s” locations to open in fall 2021.

• Sephora will also launch on Kohls.com in 2021.

Call it a beautiful fit.

Department store Kohl’s and beauty retailer Sephora announced a long-term joint partnership called “Sephora at Kohl’s.”

According to the companies, Sephora at Kohl’s will be a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, designed within a 2,500-square-foot space and prominently located at the front of the store. When the first 200 locations open next fall, the Kohls.com online beauty selection will also convert to exclusively showcase an expanded assortment of Sephora’s product offerings. The partnership will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.

In November, Target and Ulta Beauty announced a long-term partnership that will feature Ulta Beauty “shop in shop” locations in select Target locations nationwide beginning next year.

San Francisco-based Sephora, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the world, will bring its more than 100 curated beauty brands to Kohl’s 65 million customers across the U.S.

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, CEO for Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl’s. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country.”

Gass added that the partnership “is a perfect illustration of the bold moves we are making at Kohl’s to accelerate our growth and reimagine our future for the next era of retail.”

Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, said the partnership is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment the company’s brand partners can rely on for the long-term.

“Sephora has every confidence in the future of this collaboration and the unique experiences it will bring to consumers across the U.S.,” she added. “Our partnership will be built on expanding our complementary reach and scale in-store and online; creating customer-centric, prestige experiences; collaborating on new innovations; and living our shared values. We fully believe Kohl’s is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”

Sephora has 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas and Kohl’s has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states, serving 65 million customers, with very limited overlap between the two store networks. The companies say the combined offering of at least 850 Sephora at Kohl’s locations by 2023 will draw new and younger customers to Kohl’s and will bring the Sephora experience to millions of new shoppers and existing members of the Sephora beauty community, who may not live close to a Sephora location.

Sephora at Kohl’s shops will replace Kohl’s current in-store beauty assortment and their positioning at the front of the store will provide maximum exposure for Sephora’s brand partners, according to the companies.