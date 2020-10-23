With Virus Cases Rising, Target Ups Its Safety Standards

With coronavirus cases rising around the country — cases are nearing a record high in the U.S. — Target announced it is raising its safety precautions for the holiday shopping season.



Updates include new in-store safety measures — such as contactless self-checkout and technology that allows guests to avoid waiting in line — and enhancements to the retailer’s contactless same-day services, like doubling the number of drive up spots. These are in addition to the dozens of safety measures Target has introduced since March to keep guests and team members safe.



“As we’ve navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we’re also creating the safest place for our guests to shop,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.



Shoppers can now use Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, for a contactless self-checkout experience, completely eliminating the need to pick up the scanning device. That means, regardless of where guests choose to checkout in stores — through self-checkout or with one of our team members — the payment experience is contactless, Target said.



To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target will continue to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time. Shoppers can visit Target.com/line to see if there are lines outside their local stores, and if so, can reserve a spot in those lines. Target will then text the guest to notify them that it is their turn to enter the store.



The retailer is also rolling out 1,000 more MyCheckout devices at its stores across the country, allowing employees to help guests check out anywhere in the store and avoid waiting in line.



Target has also eliminated the need for barcode scanning at Drive Up, making it easier for shoppers and its employees to socially distance. Now, shoppers simply show the app to employees through their car windows, with a personal identification number visible to confirm the order.



Minneapolis-based Target operates about 1,900 stores