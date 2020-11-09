A Hotter Heating Pad But Still Delicate Too

Sunny Bay, a Washington-based manufacturer and retailer of pain relief products, has launched a new microwavable heating pad in washable stretch cotton. This second-generation heat wrap comes in response to customers who requested hotter therapeutic relief than the company’s original fleece design, which was introduced more than a decade ago.

Since the launch of the company’s microwavable fleece wrap for back and shoulder pain, requests have come in for a hotter wrap but is still delicate against users’ skin. “Because the new stretch cotton fabric is thinner, it allows for more heat to permeate through,” said Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. The new design retains its original 10- by 18-inch coverage area, but additional features include flax seed-filled chambers for even heat distribution and a convenient built-in strap for hands-free relief whether working around the house, in the warehouse or in the yard, according to the company.

Sunny Bay, a family-owned business, began as a small-batch producer of pain relief products handmade from the owner’s home in Washington. Since that time, the company said it has grown due to word-of-mouth referrals from customers.