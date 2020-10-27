A Meal in a Bag

Outstanding Foods has introduced TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, which the Los Angeles-based company says is the easiest way to enjoy a snack or crush a meal. Each bag is packed with 21 grams of protein and 30% of a person’s daily vitamins (including iron, calcium, Vitamins B6, B12, D, E). TakeOut lets you enjoy a classic American snack without feeling guilty once you hit the bottom of the bag, according to Outstanding Foods.

TakeOut is convenient and satisfying for when people want a quick nutritious snack or when they don’t have time for a meal. It’s available in four flavors — Pizza Partay, Hella Hot , Chill Ranch and White Chedda.

“Just about everyone has finished an entire bag of snacks and felt guilty because all they got were empty calories and a bomb of salt and fat”, said Bill Glaser, co-founder and CEO of Outstanding Foods. “We take out the bad stuff and add in a proprietary blend of super nutrients.”