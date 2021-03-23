Laura Taylor created Mingle Mocktails in 2017.

Mingle Mocktails says it has a solution for booze-free, low-calorie premium beverages. It’s a new line of mocktails made with clean and natural botanical ingredients.

Laura Taylor created Mingle Mocktails in 2017 after giving up alcohol. While re-entering social situations, she found that her only option was seltzer, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and left out. With a mission to remove the stigma associated with not drinking, Mingle Mocktails was born.

But Taylor points out that anyone can enjoy Mingle Mocktails however they would like — as a mocktail or mixed with spirits for a light cocktail. The beverage line comes in five flavors — Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Moscow Mule and Cranberry Cosmo).

Mingle Mocktails are currently being sold on the company’s website and at Whole Foods Market stores and through Amazon.