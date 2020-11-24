Albertsons Cos. Debuts Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals

Albertsons Cos., which operates several grocery banners across the U.S., has introduced flash-frozen Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals, which can be prepared in minutes using just one pan. According to Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., the meals feature on-trend flavors, restaurant quality presentation and taste, and contain only natural ingredients that are free from antibiotics and artificial ingredients, flavors or colors.

“Our culinary experts have created easy and delicious meal solutions that make all of dinnertime — from prep, to the meal, to cleanup — more enjoyable for everyone,” said Chad Coester, senior vice president of own brands for Albertsons Cos. “While some of the staple flavors will always be available, we will continue to innovate and introduce new meals to help keep dinner new and fresh.”

The flavor, nutritional value and freshness are locked in with a nitro flash-freezing technology called enrobing, according to Albertsons. As the name implies, the sauce is enrobed around the ingredients and dispenses as it cooks. No defrosting is needed, so the meals can go straight from the freezer to the dinner table in as little as 10 minutes.

The following flavors are available now:

Prime rib roast with mushroom gravy.

Chinese style beef with broccoli.

Shrimp scampi with pasta.

Four cheese mac n cheese.

Mexican-style pulled pork with pineapple.

Beef stew with vegetables.

Chicken marsala meatballs.

Chicken tikka masala.

Pork roast stroganoff.

Seafood and andouille sausage jambalaya.

Lobster tortellini.

Texas brisket fried rice.

Own Brands products, including the Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals, are found exclusively at Albertsons Cos. stores, comprised of Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.